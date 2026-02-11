Don’t fall for misinformation about Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna: Punjab CM Mann

The Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday appealed to the people of Punjab not to be misled by malicious propaganda being spread by anti-Punjab forces regarding the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a flagship healthcare programme of the state government. Explaining the scope he adds that to provide comprehensive healthcare to the people, the state government has introduced a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country, under which every resident family in Punjab is entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh.

In a video message CM said, “The Punjab government launched this scheme to ensure that every resident of Punjab, especially the weaker sections, has direct access to quality medical treatment.”

Explaining the scope he adds that to provide comprehensive healthcare to the people, the state government has introduced a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country, under which every resident family in Punjab is entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh.

“The scheme aims to provide universal healthcare to all families in the state. All government employees, pensioners, and every other citizen are eligible for the health card, which can be obtained from facilitation centres and Common Service Centres, or through online registration using Aadhaar card or voter card,” said Mann highlighting the universal eligibility.

The scheme has received an overwhelming response as providing major relief to families who otherwise would have had to spend huge amounts for treatment in case of illness, adds the CM, while issuing a caution that some anti-Punjab forces, who do not want the people of the state to benefit from such facilities, are spreading falsehoods.

Clarifying the hospital empanelment process, CM Mann said, “The state government has empanelled a majority of private hospitals under the scheme. Rates have been fixed by the government for around 2,600 ailments and treatments.”

Speaking on the payment mechanism, he informed that the government will pay hospitals as per the mutually agreed rates, regardless of the fact that these hospitals may charge higher amounts from private individuals.

“Hospitals are duty-bound to provide treatment at the rates fixed by the government, and they must ensure that treatment is given free of cost to the beneficiaries,” he added, reiterating that not a single penny will be charged from the beneficiaries.

Issuing a warning to the hospitals, the CM said, “If any hospital demands money from a patient under this scheme, a complaint should be lodged with the state government immediately and the government will take strict action.