Don’t politicise pandemic: Himachal CM to Cong in assembly

Don’t politicise the pandemic, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur told the Congress on Monday as the state assembly held a marathon discussion on Covid situation with special focus on the second wave.

Thakur said his government has made good use of every penny donated to fight the epidemic. He appreciated the legislators for contributing their salaries towards the relief measures in the state. The CM intervened in the discussions initiated under Rule 130 and said, “It is wrong on the Opposition’s part to level allegations without facts.”

He also took strong exception to the remarks made by Congress’ Jagat Singh Negi on the Prime Minister and said that it was absolutely wrong to say that Narendra Modi has given the free vaccines only after one crore people have been inoculated.

Thakur said that the doctors, paramedical staff and front-line workers worked while risking their lives, “so the Opposition should not discourage them”.

Earlier, Congress member Inderdutt Lakhanpal introduced a resolution in the House under Rule 130 regarding the impact of the epidemic on the public and steps taken by the government to get rid of it. He said Covid-stricken patients, who were referred to Ner Chowk in Mandi, did not get the required treatment and many of them died. He said there were many patients who died due to scarcity of oxygen. Lakhanpal alleged that the government procured low-quality equipment.

Vikramaditya Singh said the government did not keep up the pace required for vaccinating the public against the contagion. He also accused the government of spending extravagantly on the promotion of vaccine and termed it a tactic to gain “cheap popularity”. The CM, however, clarified that not a single penny was spent on publicity regarding the vaccine from the money donated to fight the pandemic.

Vikramaditya claimed the first wave was natural, while the second wave was man-made. “If the Himachal government had heeded to suggestions and advice from the doctors, the state could have avoided the terrible situation it faced during the second wave,” he added.

BJP’s Narendra Thakur said the present government has fought the battle against coronavirus in a better way and Himachal has stood first in dealing with the virus. “70% people have got the first dose of vaccine and 30% people have been fully vaccinated,” he added.

Congress’ Mohan Lal Brakta said if the government had not been negligent in dealing with the situation, then there would not be more than 3,500 deaths in the state. Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar said the state government has provided over 40,000 home isolation kits to Covid patients.

CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha said the government does not seem to be ready to deal with the possible third wave of coronavirus. He said in the preparation of the third wave, the deficiencies during the second wave should be plugged. “Therefore, steps should be taken for this from now on. If you don’t do the needful, the situation will get worse,” he said, while urging the government to work seriously on the issue.

310 test positive for Covid in state

Himachal on Monday recorded 310 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,08,197 while the death toll mounted to 3,519 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

Highest 83 cases were reported in Chamba, 76 in Mandi, 41 in Kangra, 40 in Bilaspur, 31 in Hamirpur, 23 in Shimla, nine in Kullu, two each in Kinnaur and Una and one each in Lahaul and Spiti, Sirmaur and Solan.

The active cases have shot up to 2,086 while recoveries reached 2,02,569 after 185 people recuperated.