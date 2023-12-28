Don’t stop lawyers’ vehicles during peak hours: Bar body head

A letter from the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA), president, Vikas Malik requesting Mohali and Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSPs), and Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) not to stop vehicles of the bar body members during peak hours has invited sharp reactions from different quarters. HT Image

The letter written on December 26 requested the SSPs and DCP to issue directions to cops in the field not to “harass” lawyers by stopping their vehicles from 8 am to 11 am when they are going to court and 4 pm to 6 pm when they are headed back to their offices.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“There is a lot of pressure upon the advocates to reach the high court in time for arguments and to attend their cases. Sometimes the police official deputed for traffic duty stops the advocates unnecessarily in the name of traffic rules violations, which causes hindrances and hurdles to reach the high court in time,” the letter said, adding that advocates are usually imparting the essential services to the society at large and play a very important role in the society. Hence, prompt directions be issued to cops in the field.

As the letter came to light, it invited sharp reactions on social media stating that if followed by traffic police the move would set a wrong precedent and would be open to misuse. “Such entitlement. It’s so disturbing,” commented a social media user on X.

Even the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH), Ashok Singla, when reached for his comments said that all motorists should follow traffic and motor vehicle rules. But there should be a sense of reasonableness in police action also.

A traffic police official, requesting anonymity, said the police have been issuing automated challans in the city to all traffic offenders alike and do not differentiate between anyone. “The challaning system is automated for all violators and does not discriminate,” the officer added.

Malik, when contacted for his comments said during peak hours policemen “unnecessarily” stop vehicles, which result in traffic jams and lawyers are not able to reach the court on time. “I have tried to highlight a problem, which my colleagues have been complaining about. We serve the society, it is not a case of any kind of privilege,” he added.