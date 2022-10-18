Doodh Ganga pollution: NGT imposes 35-crore penalty on J&K

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a ₹35 crore penalty on the Jammu and Kashmir administration for failing to check pollution of Doodh Ganga, a tributary of river Jhelum, owing to discharge of untreated sewage into the waterbody.

The Doodh Ganga is a major source for drinking water in parts of summer capital, Srinagar, and the adjoining central district of Budgam.

A four-member principal bench of the tribunal headed by Justice Adarsah Kumar Goel during the hearing on Friday said the liability of the state has to be fixed for past violations in the light of earlier binding orders passed in pursuance of Supreme Court orders. The tribunal had held two hearings in the case and had directed the government to take remedial measures.

“…there are serious lapses on the part of the administration in waste management and in failing to control illegal mining which has resulted in huge damage to the environment and public health. Remedial action is inadequate on the ground. The same is more in the nature of future promises without much accountability for the past failures,” the order said, adding that “accountability has to be fixed for past violations on ‘polluter pays’ principle”.

Similarly, liability for compensation was laid down for failing to install water pollution control devices.

The grievance was filed by Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a social and environmental activist in central Kashmir, last year against “failure to prevent” illegal mining, discharge of sewage and dumping of solid waste into river Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kull in violation of provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, judgments of Supreme Court and orders of the Tribunal on the subject.

The tribunal fixed a compensation of ₹35 crore on the government to be used for restoration of the environment, including prevention of sewage discharging into the water bodies. Earlier, it had fixed a ₹3-crore penalty.

“Following the recent orders on the subject, we fix compensation for discharge of untreated sewage in the drain at ₹32 crore and for failure to process solid waste at ₹3 crore. We had earlier levied interim compensation of ₹3 crore, which may be adjusted,” the order stated.

It said that the remaining ₹32 crores be deposited in a “ring-fenced account” to be operated as per directions of the chief secretary for restoration of the environment, which will include preventing discharge of sewage in an unscientific manner in drains or otherwise and improving the water quality of the drain. Part of the amount may be utilised for restoration of the legacy waste dump site and for remediation of the leftover legacy waste,” the NGT said.

The tribunal also sought an action-taken report in pursuance of above order, particularly with reference to setting up of decentralised and centralised STPs and stopping discharges from waste discharging points to Doodhganga and Mamath Kull.

The principal secretary, urban development, J&K has been asked to remain present in-person by video conferencing on the next date of hearing on May 24, 2023.

Doodh Ganga originates from the Pir Panjal Range, and after passing through number of villages and towns such as Sogam, Chadoora, Wathora, Kralpora, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Channapora, Natipora, Barzulla, Bulbul Bagh, it merges into Hokersar Lake at Lawaypora, and eventually meets the Jhelum River.

Pesticide-laden discharge from apple orchards, untreated sewage and dumping of municipal solid wastes from areas falling under Srinagar municipal corporation and Budgam municipal committee has contributed to pollution of the Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kull water bodies, the applicant had said.