Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, Chandigarh adviser says on Republic Day

The UT administration will soon be launching doorstep delivery of Sampark services to enhance facilitation of services to citizens, UT adviser Dharam Pal announced on the occasion of Republic Day at Parade Ground in Sector 17 on Thursday.

Addressing people, Dharam Pal said, “With the vision of providing transparent governance to the people of our city, the administration has implemented e-office for real-time tracking of all pending cases. To further improve ease of doing business in Chandigarh, multifarious services have been brought online, which has also enhanced office productivity and efficiency. The Estate Office has been proactively organising camps to address the citizens’ grievances and the department is disposing of long-pending cases. Similarly, we also have plans to launch Sampark’s doorstep service delivery.”

Chandigarh Police personnel presenting a march past at the Republic Day function. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“Maintaining a fine balance between Chandigarh’s unique character and changed requirements, certain need-based changes have been permitted. I request all citizens to strictly follow the building bylaws and applicable rules, so that the planned and heritage character of the City Beautiful is protected,” he added.

The adviser specified how as a special drive during 2022-23 financial year, ₹40 crore had been spent on upgrading government school infrastructure.

He also shared that Chandigarh was expanding its cycle tracks in every part of the city: “With the objective of promoting non-motorised transport in the city, we have identified 11 green corridors, running from the northern to southern parts of the city. These will be developed within the next year, whereas work on a 7-km corridor will be starting shortly.”

The adviser said a vehicle scrapping centre was also coming up to deal with vehicles that were not roadworthy and contributing to pollution. “An Inspection and Certification Centre at Raipur Kalan for fitness of vehicles is at the advanced stage of completion, whereas a state-of-art Regional Driving Training Centre will also be set up soon,” he said.

Schoolchildren performing during the Republic Day function. (Keshav Singh/HT)

On the occasion, the adviser awarded commendation certificates to 42 people for rendering outstanding services in the fields of public services, art and culture, social service and sports.

Jail inmates to get higher wages

The wages of inmates at Model Jail, Sector 51, are all set to be revised. This was shared by Chandigarh inspector general of prisons Deepak Purohit while addressing prisoners at the jail on Republic Day.

In his address, Purohit said, “The wages of the inmates are proposed to be enhanced from ₹ 90, ₹100 and ₹110 to ₹130, ₹140 and ₹150, respectively, on the recommendations of the wages fixation committee.”

The IG added that 60-day remission was being given to jail inmates of Model Jail, Chandigarh. “Three convicts have been released on the central government’s approval and two others have been released after getting remission,” the official shared.