The Doraha police have booked the manager of Doraha cooperative marketing society for allegedly embezzling over ₹1 crore. Doraha cooperative society manager booked for embezzling over ₹ 1 crore

The accused, who has already been suspended by the managing committee, has been identified as Sadhu Singh from Begowal village of Payal.

The discrepancies were discovered during the audit period of 2021-22 by the auditor of cooperative societies. The auditor’s report revealed that there was an embezzlement of ₹9.13 lakh, misutilisation of funds amounting to ₹49 lakh, and irregularities totaling ₹42 lakh. The accused was given a period of 15 days to reply to these findings.

In an attempt to avoid legal consequences, Singh had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court to quash the special audit report. However, the court disposed of his petition.

The FIR was filed on the statement assistant registrar of cooperative society, alleging that that Singh, the manager of the society, had forged the audited balance sheet using fake stamps and signatures of the inspectors from the audit department.

The Doraha Cooperative Marketing Society is involved in various business activities, including the sale of petrol and diesel, renting out godowns and buildings, procurement of wheat and paddy, and the sale of fertilizers and pesticides. It was during this period that the government auditors discovered the embezzlements.

ASI Hakam Singh, the investigating officer, has stated that a case has been registered against the accused under sections 420 and 408 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are currently conducting a search to arrest the accused.