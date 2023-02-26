Double murder: employee hacks dairy owner, co-worker to death in Ludhiana

In a shocking incident, an employee of a dairy owner allegedly hacked his employer and a co-worker to death with a sharp-edged weapon at Sua road in Bulara village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Police investigating the crime spot in Bulara village on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as dairy owner Jot Ram, 65, of Dugri village and his employee Bhagwant Singh, 67.

According to police, the accused, identified as Girdhari Lal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was demanding ₹50,000 from his employer as his dues. He stole ₹4,500 from the pocket of the dairy owner.

The police have formed several teams for the arrest of the accused as it is being suspected that he might try to flee to Uttar Pradesh.

The police have increased vigil at the city railway station and bus stand to trace the accused.

The accused, however, did not harm the other employee of the dairy, who was sleeping in another cattle shed. He came to know about the incident when he woke up on Sunday morning.

He raised alarm and informed Tarsem, son of the victim Jot Ram, who further informed the police.

While the dead body of Ram was found in a pool of blood in his room in the dairy, his employee Singh was found dead in the cattle shed.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at police station Sadar, said a murder case has been lodged against the accused.

He said that the bodies have multiple injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons, but there are no signs of struggle. It is assumed that the accused murdered the two while they were sleeping.

Tarsem said that a total of three employees worked at their dairy. As they used to milk the cattle early in the morning and go to deliver the milk, his father used to sleep in the dairy.

The accused, Lal, was not a regular as he had left, but returned after a few months. He had rejoined work two months ago.

Neighbours said that Lal had told them that ₹50,000 of his labour was due with Ram and requested them to intervene and convince the dairy owner to clear his dues.

The Inspector said that it appears to be a matter of some rivalry, but the things will be cleared after the arrest of the accused. No murder weapon was recovered from the spot. A hunt is on for his arrest.