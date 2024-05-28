Double whammy: Graft-accused Ludhiana cop booked for carrying brother’s weapon on duty

Trouble mounted for graft-accused sub-inspector Jagjit Singh after Maloud police booked the cop for allegedly carrying his brother’s licensed weapon with him on duty. The cop was found in possession of his brother’s weapon when the Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested him in October last year on graft charges. Sub-Inspector Jagjit Singh (HT File)

During checking, VB officials found the sub-inspector’s service weapon at his residential quarter.

Officials said that the sub-inspector failed to give a “satisfactory reply” to the officials in his defence. The police have also booked his brother, Kuljeet Singh of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College, Fatehgarh Sahib, for handing over his weapon to Jagjit Singh.

The VB had arrested the sub-inspector on October 4, 2023, for accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from Hardeep Singh of Sekhan village, who is brother of Jagtar Singh, an accused of drug peddling, for releasing his bike. The sub-inspector had arrested Jagtar Singh on drug peddling charges on September 28, 2023. A first-information report (FIR) was lodged against Jagtar Singh under sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Malaud police station. Police had seized his bike.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP Vigilance Bureau) Ashwani Kumar said that the sub-inspector was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe. A case under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act was lodged against him. When frisked, the VB recovered a pistol along with five bullets from his possession and discovered that it was not his service weapon.

The DSP added that when questioned, the sub-inspector said that the weapon belonged to his brother Kuljeet Singh. When VB officials conducted a check at his residential quarter, they found his service weapon. He wrote to Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) for further action. The DSP added that the sub-inspector was in violation of service rules.

When summoned, co-accused Kuljeet Singh stated that due to heavy rain that lashed the state on July 9, 10 and 11 in 2023, and flood-like situation, water had entered in his residence and damaged the and weapon along with household weapons. He had handed over his weapon to his brother Jagjit to get it cleaned and repaired.

After investigating the case, the Maloud police have booked sub-inspector Jagjit Singh and his brother Kuljeet Singh under Section 30 of the Arms Act.