Dr Raj Bahadur yet to receive call from CMO over meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Confusion prevails over the resignation of eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Neither has the governor accepted his resignation yet, nor has Dr Bahadur heard from chief minister’s office (CMO).
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had asked him to meet him personally when he had tendered his resignation on Saturday, a day after was forced to lie on a dirty bed at the varsity by health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra .
The meeting with the CM was to take place on Monday, however, Dr Bahadur confirmed he received no communication from the CMO.
“I haven’t got any call for the meeting so far. Also, I couldn’t receive many calls as I am down with viral and have also given samples for a Covid test,” the V-C said.
As per information, Mann spoke to the V-C after the incident and expressed regret over the minister’s behaviour.
On Friday, a video clip of the incident had started circulating on social media, purportedly showing health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra placing a hand on the eminent surgeon’s shoulder while pointing towards the “damaged and dirty condition” of the mattress in the hospital’s skin department and later forcing him to lie down on it.
Meanwhile on Monday, another clip of the minister’s visit went viral in which the minister was seen scolding the V-C over the overgrown grass on varsity campus.
The minister was also seemingly being prompted by AAP’s Jaitio MLA Amolakh Singh.
Jauramajra’s phone remained switched off after the incident. His personal staff too didn’t respond to the repeated calls.
The CMO too could not confirm if the V-C was invited by Mann on Monday. CM’s additional principal secretary A Venu Prasad couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts.
Another senior official said the CM may take a call on meeting the V-C in a day or two. “As Dr Raj Bahadur has undergone Covid test, any appointment with him will depend on the outcome of the Covid test,” said the official.
-
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
-
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
-
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
-
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
-
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics