Drastic steps needed to curb power theft in Punjab, says PSERC

Even though the Punjab government gives 300 units of free power each month to domestic consumers, the number of feeders with 50% or above losses increased by 23%, prompting the power regulator to question the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). PSPCL employees disconnecting a power connection. (HT File)

Against 407 feeders having losses of more than 50% in 2022, the number swelled to 414 feeders in 2023. By the end of 2024, the number had gone up to 543 feeders. Besides, there are 2,605 feeders in the state with losses of more than 15%.

Although, the overall distribution losses have reportedly reduced to 11.81% in 2023-24 from 12.67% in 2022-23.

Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) chairman Viswajeet Khanna said PSPCL needs to take drastic action to focus on such high-loss feeders.

“PSPCL has always taken shelter behind the excuse of theft/public resistance etc. The status quo cannot be allowed to continue as such”, Khanna said in its tariff order.

Most of the feeders with losses of 50% and above are from border, west and south zones. In central and northern zones, which comprise industrial towns of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and nearby areas, there is no feeder where loss is above 50%.

Out of the total 543 having losses above 50%, 214 are in the border zone, particularly in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur. South Zone has 60 such feeders, while the remaining are in the west zone.

“PSPCL needs to focus on this in order to reduce overall transmission and distribution (T&D) losses. PSPCL is further directed to install smart meters on priority for the consumers being fed from high-loss feeders. While the loss cannot be allowed to pass on to the consumer, it puts a strain on PSPCL’s finances and cash flow. In any case, theft of electricity is an offence which needs to be curbed with a strong hand”, he observed.

To curb the theft of electricity during 2024-25 (up to Sept 2024) 4,41,910 connections were checked by the distribution organisation and enforcement wing of PSPCL. Out of which, 40,928 cases of theft were detected and penalties to the tune of ₹963 crores were imposed.

A PCPCL official, on the condition of anonymity, said: “The area where politicians are dominant or farmer unions are active are reporting large thefts. The unions and politicians stop PSPCL employees from checking theft and installing modern meters.”