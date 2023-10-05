News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dream big: CM Sukhu exhorts students

Dream big: CM Sukhu exhorts students

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 05, 2023 06:56 AM IST

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was presiding over the 176th Founder’s Day celebration at The Lawrence School in Sanawar in Solan district

: Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday encouraged students to dream big, trust inner strength and uphold morals to achieve their dreams.

Dream big: CM Sukhu exhorts students (ANI)
He was presiding over the 176th Founder’s Day celebration at The Lawrence School in Sanawar in Solan district. He gave away prizes to the meritorious students and those who excelled in various fields.

“Life’s decisions can often be complex, with ups and downs to test you, sometimes the easy path or self-interest appears tempting, but never follow shortcut to achieve success. There is no shortcut in life,” Sukhu said.

“Remember, that success, fame, status and wealth may give momentary happiness but the real satisfaction is derived from your inner strength while remaining true to your ethos and values and upholding your morals,” he said.

Emphasising on the importance of authenticity and unwavering belief in one’s principles, he said that life was a roller coaster of highs and lows, but one’s integrity and values serve as a steadfast guide.

He asked the students to dream big, work tirelessly to achieve their aspirations, and never give up, even when facing significant challenges.

The Chief Minister applauded The Lawrence School, Sanawar for its outstanding track record in nurturing self-confidence and discipline among the students besides inculcating the values, generosity and compassion in them and making them stand-to-self as they step into the real world.

Earlier, the chief minister inspected a parade by the school’s students. He also inaugurated the teachers’ enrichment centre and an innovation exhibition on the occasion.

