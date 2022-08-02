DRI seizes banned drug material worth ₹132 crore from Yamunanagar factory; two held
Based on a tip-off from its Hyderabad Zonal Unit, a team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 661.75 kg of ephedrine in wet form, carrying a market value of ₹132.35 crore and raw material of the same drug valued at ₹53 lakh, from a factory in Yamunanagar’s Radaur sub-division on Monday.
In a raid said to be carried out over the weekend, the team arrested Mohammad Azam, 51, and Wafadar Gajanfar Hussain, 53, from a hotel in Kurukshetra’s Ladwa.
The DRI claimed that both are chemical traders from Mumbai, who were sent to judicial custody after they were presented before a court in Yamunanagar.
The department told the court that the duo had hatched a conspiracy with Raju, alias Santosh Singh from Lucknow, and four partners of M/S Shree Murlidhar Industries at Bapoli village -- Mohit Sawhney, Shyamlal Goyal, Vijay Sharma and Rajan Sondhi for manufacturing of ephedrine at the unit.
“Ephedrine is a controlled substance listed under Schedule A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Regulation of Controlled Substances) order, 2013, and for manufacturing, trading, selling, storage, and possession of controlled substances. The required No Objections Certificate, manufacturing licence or certificate, are not available which are mandatory from the Zonal Director of the NCB. Therefore, it appears that the above named persons contravened various Sections of the NDPS Act,” the agency told the court.
Medical experts said that the sale of ephedrine is banned in India, but it is popularly used to treat asthma or bronchitis in foreign countries.
Here, the agency claimed that about 7 MTs of various types of raw materials was procured using fake invoices to manufacture 500-600 kg of ephedrine or pseudoephedrine or mephodrone, all psychoactive substances.
It is being alleged that the manufacturing started on July 22 and was expected to be completed in 6 days in two batches, wherein, the DRI claims that Azam supplied the bulk of the raw material from Mumbai with his friend Wafadar and they would be taking a share of the output.
“The total movement was done using fake invoices. Wafadar is one of the financiers and a mediator between Azam, Raju and the partners of the factory. Raju knew the process of manufacturing and brought his men along with him to work here. For utilising the resources, he was asked to pay ₹10 lakh to the partners,” it said.
After the Mumbai men were arrested, they joined the searches at the unit that is said to have been lying defunct and was taken on lease allegedly by the partners, who were involved with Wafadar to arrange logistics for it.
Searches were also carried out at the residences of Vijay Sharma in Jagadhri with a CGST team and documents were seized, but he was not found at his home, while the residence of Mohit Sawhney in the town was found locked.
-
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
-
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
-
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
-
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
-
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
