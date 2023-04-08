Driver, help’s son behind 20-lakh theft at Mullanpur property dealer’s house: Police

Eight days after burglars decamped with ₹20 lakh from the house of a property dealer in Mullanpur, police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including the complainant’s driver and a juvenile, and recovered ₹18.63 lakh from their possession. Mullanpur police recovered ₹ 18 lakh from the driver and ₹ 63,000 from the juvenile. Police said the accused spent the rest of the amount. (iStock)

The accused driver was identified as Gurdip Singh alias Deepu, 28, and the juvenile, according to the police, was the son of a domestic help who worked at the said house.

Complainant Ajay Kumar, a resident of ECO-City, in his police complaint, said that unidentified persons decamped with ₹20 lakh from his house on March 27.

Deputy superintendent of police Dharmvir Singh, during a press conference on Friday, said that the family had gone to attend a wedding function in Kharar when the suspects stole the cash.

“While Kumar went for the wedding in his own car, Deepu drove the former’s wife and daughter-in-law to the venue in a separate car around 8.30 pm then. When they returned home, the cash was missing from the almirah following which they lodged a complaint with the Mullanpur police,” said DSP.

Police said during the investigation, the driver became the prime suspect as he was aware about the cash kept inside the almirah. Ajay had earlier kept ₹8 lakh, which he had withdrawn for his son’s wedding and remained unused.

Police said since the complainant had to get the registry of a property done, so he had gone to his bank to withdraw ₹12 lakh along with his driver.

“Since Deepu was working with the complainant for over five years and had earned the latter’s trust, he asked him to keep the cash in the almirah where he saw the rest of the amount too. Overpowered by greed, he planned the crime involving a 14-year-old juvenile arrested in the case,” a cop said.

Police said that after dropping the wife and daughter-in-law to the wedding venue, he returned and parked his vehicle at a distance and walked towards the house.

“He knew that the cameras installed in the backyard would capture him, so he made the juvenile sit on his shoulders and changed the position of the camera, following which the accused entered the house after breaking the grilles of a window and stole the money. He gave ₹1 lakh to the juvenile and kept the rest and reached the wedding venue again,” said DSP Dharmvir.

Suspecting his involvement, police checked his location at the time of crime. His mobile location revealed that he was there at the crime spot at the time of burglary and thus he was arrested. Deepu had hidden the cash in a wooden box at his house near Ratwara Sahib Road, Mullanpur. Police recovered ₹18 lakh from him and ₹63,000 from the juvenile. Police said the accused spent the rest of the amount.