Driver killed as auto turns turtle after collision with car in Panchkula
An auto-driver died after a speeding sedan car rammed into his vehicle on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sunny Kumar, 38, a resident of New Vikas Nagar, Baltana.
A milkman who was an eyewitness to the incident said that around 5am when he was on his way to Sector-8, Panchkula, to deliver milk, he saw a Honda car zoom away after hitting an auto-rickshaw, which then turned turtle near the Sector 8/9 dividing road.
“The car driver stopped at the Sector 16/17 roundabout for a brief moment and then fled. I managed to note down the vehicle’s registration number and can identify the driver,” he stated in the FIR.
Sunny Kumar was shifted to several hospitals but he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32.
A case under Section 279 (riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 304-A (death by negligence) and 336 (endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against an unidentified person at Sector 5 police station. No arrests have been made it.
Truck mows down cyclist, wife injured
A cyclist was killed and his wife who was riding pillion was critically injured after a speeding truck hit them and dragged them for over 200 metres near the railway light point on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Shivraj, a resident of Sector 33. His wife, Kusuma Devi, is under treatment at GMCH, Sector-32.
The couple’s son, Dinesh, who is the complainant in the case, said they were returning after paying obeisance at the Mansa Devi temple when the mishap took place. Dinesh, who was on a separate bicycle, said that when they reached near the railway light point, a speeding truck, bearing a Himachal registration number, rammed into his parents’ bicycle. Following this, their cycle got entangled in the wheels of the truck and they were dragged for over 200 metres before the truck driver finally stopped.
Some passersby helped him take his parents to the hospital in a private vehicle, but his father succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver, Kashmir Singh, hailing from Sarkaghat of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested and later granted bail.
A case under Sections 279 (riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 337 (act endangering human life) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Industrial Area police station on June 27.
-
BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own. Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP's false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government's work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya.
-
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
-
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
-
Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
-
Helmetless rider killed in Pune road accident
A 18-year-old helmetless rider lost Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop's life after being run over by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning. According to the police officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am on Tuesday. Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop, was riding his motorcycle when a truck loaded with sugar rammed into his bike near Khadi Machine chowk.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics