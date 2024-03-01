Driver killed as fuel tanker plunges into Chenab in Ramban

The driver of a fuel tanker was killed when the vehicle veered off road and caught fire before plunging into Chenab river in Ramban district on Friday, said officials. The vehcile veered off road and plunged into Chenab River (HT FIle)

The deceased, Udhampur resident Rajat Thappa, was in his 30s and driving a Bharat Petroleum tanker.

“The incident took place around 10 am when the loaded tanker was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu,” said a police officer. “It seems the driver lost control and the tanker plunged into Chenab River. It rolled down over 1,000 feet and caught fire as well,” he said. He added that the deceased had suffered burn injuries in the accident.

J&K Petrol Tankers Owners’ Association president Anan Sharma said that the fuel tanker had developed a mechanical fault and a traffic cop asked the driver to park it by the road to ensure no disruption in traffic movement.

“He was reversing the oil tanker and lost control. The tanker had diesel in one chamber and petrol in the remaining three,” said Sharma.