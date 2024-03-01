 Driver killed as fuel tanker plunges into Chenab in Ramban - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Driver killed as fuel tanker plunges into Chenab in Ramban

Driver killed as fuel tanker plunges into Chenab in Ramban

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 02, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Fuel tanker driver killed after vehicle veered off road, caught fire, and plunged into Chenab river in Ramban district. Tanker was carrying diesel and petrol.

The driver of a fuel tanker was killed when the vehicle veered off road and caught fire before plunging into Chenab river in Ramban district on Friday, said officials.

The vehcile veered off road and plunged into Chenab River (HT FIle)
The vehcile veered off road and plunged into Chenab River (HT FIle)

The deceased, Udhampur resident Rajat Thappa, was in his 30s and driving a Bharat Petroleum tanker.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The incident took place around 10 am when the loaded tanker was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu,” said a police officer. “It seems the driver lost control and the tanker plunged into Chenab River. It rolled down over 1,000 feet and caught fire as well,” he said. He added that the deceased had suffered burn injuries in the accident.

J&K Petrol Tankers Owners’ Association president Anan Sharma said that the fuel tanker had developed a mechanical fault and a traffic cop asked the driver to park it by the road to ensure no disruption in traffic movement.

“He was reversing the oil tanker and lost control. The tanker had diesel in one chamber and petrol in the remaining three,” said Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On