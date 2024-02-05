Driver killed, tourist feared drowned as car falls into Sutlej in Kinnaur

A driver was killed and a tourist from Tamil Nadu is feared drowned as their vehicle fell into Sutlej River near Pangi Nullah in Kinnaur district, police said on Monday. Tanjeev’s body has been recovered while search operations are underway to trace the missing tourist, deputy superintendent of police (DSP headquarters) Naveen Jalta said, adding that further investigations are underway. (iStock)

The accident occurred on Sunday when the car carrying three persons, including two tourists from Tamil Nadu, fell 200 metres down into the river after the driver lost control over the vehicle, they said. The tourists were on their way from Lahaul and Spiti’s Kaza to Shimla, police said.

The driver, Kaza resident Tanjeev, and a tourist were swept away in the river and the other passenger Gopinath fell on the side and sustained injuries. He was taken to a regional hospital and the referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla, they said.

