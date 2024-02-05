 Driver killed, tourist feared drowned as car falls into Sutlej in Kinnaur - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Driver killed, tourist feared drowned as car falls into Sutlej in Kinnaur

Driver killed, tourist feared drowned as car falls into Sutlej in Kinnaur

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 05, 2024 10:34 PM IST

The driver, Kaza resident Tanjeev, and a tourist were swept away in the river and the other passenger Gopinath fell on the side and sustained injuries

A driver was killed and a tourist from Tamil Nadu is feared drowned as their vehicle fell into Sutlej River near Pangi Nullah in Kinnaur district, police said on Monday.

Tanjeev’s body has been recovered while search operations are underway to trace the missing tourist, deputy superintendent of police (DSP headquarters) Naveen Jalta said, adding that further investigations are underway. (iStock)
Tanjeev’s body has been recovered while search operations are underway to trace the missing tourist, deputy superintendent of police (DSP headquarters) Naveen Jalta said, adding that further investigations are underway. (iStock)

The accident occurred on Sunday when the car carrying three persons, including two tourists from Tamil Nadu, fell 200 metres down into the river after the driver lost control over the vehicle, they said. The tourists were on their way from Lahaul and Spiti’s Kaza to Shimla, police said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The driver, Kaza resident Tanjeev, and a tourist were swept away in the river and the other passenger Gopinath fell on the side and sustained injuries. He was taken to a regional hospital and the referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla, they said.

Tanjeev’s body has been recovered while search operations are underway to trace the missing tourist, deputy superintendent of police (DSP headquarters) Naveen Jalta said, adding that further investigations are underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On