A driver employed at a warehouse at industrial area in Janakpuri allegedly decamped with ₹1.12 lakh he collected as payment on behalf of his employer for the goods supplied and was supposed to deposit it at the office. Warehouse driver decamps with ₹ 1.12 lakh in Ludhiana

The accused has been identified as Bambam Kumar of Janakpuri.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Sahil Gupta of H-block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Gupta said that he owns a warehouse in Industrial Area-A, Janakpuri. The accused, who is working as a driver in the warehouse, had gone to supply goods in the market on June 3. He had asked the driver to collect payments from his business associates.

Gupta added that after delivering the goods and collecting the cash, the accused didn’t return. When he started searching for him, he found the delivery truck lying abandoned in Janakpuri and the driver was missing.

ASI Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 381 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Division number 2. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.