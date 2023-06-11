Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Warehouse driver decamps with 1.12 lakh in Ludhiana

Warehouse driver decamps with 1.12 lakh in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 11, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The driver allegedly decamped with the money he collected as payment on behalf of his employer for the goods supplied and was supposed to deposit it at the office

A driver employed at a warehouse at industrial area in Janakpuri allegedly decamped with 1.12 lakh he collected as payment on behalf of his employer for the goods supplied and was supposed to deposit it at the office.

Warehouse driver decamps with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12 lakh in Ludhiana
Warehouse driver decamps with 1.12 lakh in Ludhiana

The accused has been identified as Bambam Kumar of Janakpuri.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Sahil Gupta of H-block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Gupta said that he owns a warehouse in Industrial Area-A, Janakpuri. The accused, who is working as a driver in the warehouse, had gone to supply goods in the market on June 3. He had asked the driver to collect payments from his business associates.

Gupta added that after delivering the goods and collecting the cash, the accused didn’t return. When he started searching for him, he found the delivery truck lying abandoned in Janakpuri and the driver was missing.

ASI Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 381 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Division number 2. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arrest payment driver warehouse theft + 3 more
arrest payment driver warehouse theft + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out