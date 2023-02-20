Driver, two aides held for robbing 92-year-old man of 2 lakh

The police have arrested a driver and two of his accomplices for robbing a 92-year-old retired school principal of ₹2 lakh after threatening him with sharp-edged weapon.

The police arrested the accused hours after the incident and recovered ₹40,000 in cash and a motorcycle from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as the driver Raja Babu, alias Nihal of Harpreet colony of Phullanwal village, and his aides Naresh Paswan of Bhai Bala Colony and Sunny of Phullanwal village.

The FIR was lodged following the complaint of Geeta Devi, a tenant of a retired principal Rachhpal Singh of Block-B of Model Town.

Devi stated that her landlord Singh lives alone in Model Town as his son is settled in Canada. Singh wanted to withdraw cash from the bank and he took her along. They left the house in their car with his driver Raja Babu. He withdrew ₹2 lakh from the bank. While returning home when they reached near Chhabra Colony, two persons on a motorcycle intercepted their way. The accused threatened them with a sharp-edged weapon and robbed them of ₹2 lakh cash.

Devi suspected the role of Raja Babu in the crime and filed a complaint with the police.

ASI Gurmeet Singh said after receiving a complaint, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 379-B (1) (snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the accused. The police arrested the driver Raja and his two accomplices. Raja has been working with Singh for the past two years.

The ASI added that Raja Babu wanted to earn some easy money. He was aware that Singh has money and that he was a soft target for them.

The ASI added that the police are investigating the past criminal records of the accused.