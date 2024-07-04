 Drone, pistols, ammunition seized in Amritsar village - Hindustan Times
Drone, pistols, ammunition seized in Amritsar village

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jul 04, 2024 07:44 AM IST

2.5-kg heroin has been seized near the Pakistan border in Amritsar district. A person has been arrested while the hunt is on for two others

BSF personnel seized a drone along with two pistols and 40 rounds in Nissoke village of the district near the international border in Amritsar on Wednesday. A BSF official said a search operation was launched after troops received information regarding the drone. “During the search operation, the BSF troops successfully recovered a drone along with a packet at around 7:30 am. The packet had two pistols and four magazines loaded with 40 rounds. The marking on the ammunition proves that it has been made in Pakistan,” he said.

The seized items from Nissoke village in Amrisar district on Wednesday
The seized items from Nissoke village in Amrisar district on Wednesday

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and four illuminating sticks were attached with the same. The seized drone is China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar rural police have seized 2.5-kg heroin from Jatin Singh, a resident of Maude village near the international border.

SSP (Amritsar rural) Satinder Singh said two more persons were involved in the racket and raids were on to arrest them. Both residents also hail from the same village.

Chandigarh / Drone, pistols, ammunition seized in Amritsar village
