Drone shot down near Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, 7th incident in a week

Published on Dec 06, 2022 01:10 PM IST

Quadcopter, 2.5-kg heroin recovered near Kalia village in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district

The damaged drone that was recovered from a field near Kalia village in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday morning after it was shot down on Monday night. (HT Photo)
ByAnil Sharma

In the seventh incident of its kind in a week, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone at the India-Pakistan border near Kalia village in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district on Monday night.

BSF personnel recovered 2.5kg of heroin dropped by the drone, a spokesperson said. Around 9pm, the personnel intercepted the quadcopter on hearing a buzzing sound entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Kalia village.

“The area was cordoned off and police were informed,” the spokesperson said.

During initial search, the BSF recovered a consignment of the contraband suspected to be heroin wrapped in yellow polythene, with three radium strips, attached with a metal ring meant for release of the consignment from the drone.

On Tuesday morning, the broken quadcopter was recovered from the field.

There has been a spurt in the movement of Pakistani drones near the border over the past few days.

On Monday, the BSF foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt as it recovered a drone along with a packet of heroin near the border in Amritsar district.

On Sunday, a drone was recovered from the border in Tarn Taran district along with 3-kg heroin.

On December 3, the BSF personnel recovered about 25-kg heroin, which was air-dropped by a Pakistani drone in Fazilka district.

