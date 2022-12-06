Drone shot down near Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, 7th incident in a week
Quadcopter, 2.5-kg heroin recovered near Kalia village in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district
In the seventh incident of its kind in a week, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone at the India-Pakistan border near Kalia village in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district on Monday night.
Also read: Pak drone shot down in Tarn Taran, 3kg heroin recovered
BSF personnel recovered 2.5kg of heroin dropped by the drone, a spokesperson said. Around 9pm, the personnel intercepted the quadcopter on hearing a buzzing sound entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Kalia village.
“The area was cordoned off and police were informed,” the spokesperson said.
During initial search, the BSF recovered a consignment of the contraband suspected to be heroin wrapped in yellow polythene, with three radium strips, attached with a metal ring meant for release of the consignment from the drone.
On Tuesday morning, the broken quadcopter was recovered from the field.
There has been a spurt in the movement of Pakistani drones near the border over the past few days.
On Monday, the BSF foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt as it recovered a drone along with a packet of heroin near the border in Amritsar district.
On Sunday, a drone was recovered from the border in Tarn Taran district along with 3-kg heroin.
On December 3, the BSF personnel recovered about 25-kg heroin, which was air-dropped by a Pakistani drone in Fazilka district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics