Drug addict held for burglaries in posh localities

A burglar, who allegedly used to commit theft in posh localities to meet his need for drugs, has been arrested by police.

Police have recovered two gold necklaces, three gold chains, one gold pendant, three pairs of gold bangles, four gold bangles, a gold ‘maang-tikka’, three gold rings, a diamond ring, five pairs of gold earrings, eight silver coins, one silver spoon, ₹1,83,500 in cash, 514 USD, 33 Thai Bahts, 6 Euros, 4 Canadian Dollars and 3 Swiss Franc from his possession. He stole all the material from a house owned by Gurinder Singh Sidhu of Madhuban enclave on February 15.

The accused, identified as Sher Singh alias Sheru of New Sham Nagar Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, used to commit robberies in Sarabha Nagar, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Rajguru Nagar.

He is already facing trial in a total of 16 cases, including 15 burglaries and one snatching case.

According to police, the accused is a drug addict and indulged in crime to meet his need for drugs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Agarwal said that the house owner, along with the family members had gone to see a relative. They returned home at night and found the house ransacked. The accused had entered the house through a kitchen window.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, West) Mandeep Singh Sandhu said that the accused was arrested by the police in the past in other cases, but he was out on bail.

The ACP said that the accused would roam around in posh areas looking for locked houses. In the night, he used to steal the valuables from the houses.