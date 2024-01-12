close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug case: SIT summons Akali leader Bikram Majithia on Jan 16

Drug case: SIT summons Akali leader Bikram Majithia on Jan 16

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jan 12, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia had last appeared before the SIT on December 30 and was quizzed for nearly four hours.

The special Investigation agency (SIT) of Punjab Police, probing a 2021 drug case, has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, on January 16.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia. (ANI File)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia. (ANI File)

Majithia will be quizzed by the newly appointed SIT head Patiala Range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who took over the probe after the superannuation of former DIG MS Chhina on December 31. The two new members of SIT are Patiala SSP Varun Sharma and Dhuri DSP Yogesh Sharma. Majithia had last appeared before the SIT on December 30 and was quizzed for nearly four hours.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the tenure of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government that acted on the probe report of the anti-drug Special Task Force in 2018. The state crime branch registered the case at its Mohali police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out