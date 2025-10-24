Drug kingpin linked to Pakistan-based network arrested in Amritsar

Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of a key drug trafficker and the recovery of 5.025 kg of heroin from his possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday. The accused, Rajpal Singh (25), a resident of Majid Building in Chheharta has a criminal record with several cases registered under the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

According to the DGP, preliminary investigations revealed that Singh was operating a cross-border network linked to a Pakistan-based handler. He allegedly used the Dera Baba Nanak sector to retrieve drug consignments dropped by drones from across the border. “Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages and expose the entire nexus,” Yadav said.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that during follow-up investigations into a case registered earlier this year - in which a peddler named Lucky was arrested with 3 kg of heroin in August - police found Singh’s involvement, leading to his nomination in the FIR. Acting on this lead, police arrested Singh on October 19, and based on his disclosure, an additional 5 kg of heroin was recovered, added Bhullar.

He further said that Singh had reportedly been using bags filled with clothes to conceal drug consignments, transporting them by bus to various destinations, including Jalandhar and Ludhiana, for delivery. Officials said that more arrests and recoveries are likely as investigations continue. A case, FIR No. 151 dated August 7, under Sections 21-B, 21-C, 27-A, and 29 of the NDPS Act, has been registered at Chheharta police station.