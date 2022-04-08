Drug overdose claims another life in Ludhiana
A cattle trader died of suspected drug overdose in Bahlolpur village of Machhiwara and his body was found in front of a dera run by a transgender, police said on Thursday. Kin of the victim accused the dera chief of giving drugs to him after which the Machhiwara police registered an FIR against Renu Mahant.
The victim has been identified as Balbir Singh, 34, of Shatabgarh village.
It is the second death due to suspected drug overdose in the past three days. On April 3, a hospital employee had also died under similar circumstances in Samrala.
The FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement of Samittar Kaur, mother of the victim.
In her statement, she mentioned that her son was a drug addict. On Wednesday morning, she said, Balbir had left the house saying that he will return in a few minutes. “When he did not come back home till afternoon, we initiated a search for him,” she told the police.
In the evening, they found Balbir Singh lying unconscious in front of the dera of Renu Mahant. An empty syringe was also found near him, she said. They rushed him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
Kaur alleged that her son had died due to overdose of drug administered by Mahant.
Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harwinder Singh Khaira also reached the spot.
Machhiwara SHO Vijay Kumar said the FIR has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against Renu Mahant.
Balbir was sent to de-addiction centres four times, but he used to consume drugs after being discharged, it has been learnt.
-
Punjab labourer shot at in yet another targeted attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama
A migrant labourer from Punjab was injured after he was shot at by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said. “Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma son of a resident of Pathankot, Banarasi Das,” a police spokesperson said. On Sunday, two migrant labourers were also injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama.
-
Akansh Sen murder: HC dismisses plea for CBI probe
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the probe into the 2017 murder of a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Akansh Sen, to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The plea was from Ramanjit Kaur, whose son Balraj Singh Randhawa is an accused in the case and a proclaimed offender. She had approached the high court in 2017.
-
Ludhiana mayor, MC chief for strict action against forest department for ‘damaging’ waterfront project
The Ludhiana municipal corporation and the district forest department have come to loggerheads after the latter demolished the seating area, walking and cycle tracks built within one-metre radius of trees at the Sidhwan Canal waterfront project (phase 1) in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday. “The walking and cycle tracks have been damaged at multiple points and this has resulted in loss to the public property,” he added.
-
2 held for theft at Hallomajra house, stealing vehicles
Police arrested two men for allegedly lifting two motorcycles and stealing valuables after breaking into a house in Hallo Majra. The accused, identified as Vikas, 24, of Naya Gaon, and Govinda, 20, of Dhanas, were arrested following a tip off. Police recovered two motorcycles and other stolen articles from their possession. The two arrested have previously been arrested in four cases of burglary, snatching, robbery and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
-
Ambala ex-councillor, son held for attacking police team during raid
Police on Wednesday arrested former Ambala Sadar municipal council independent councillor Rajesh Kumar, 44, and his son Prince, 26, for allegedly attacking a police team conducting a raid at their residence in Cantonment's Deha Colony. Police said following the duo's arrest, the team also seized commercial quantities of drugs from a godown owned by the ex-councillor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics