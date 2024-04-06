Drug peddler arrested with heroin in Chandigarh’s Sector 42

The city police arrested an agent working with a private finance company in a case of drug peddling. The accused was later identified as Naveen Kumar, 40, a resident of Ferozepur, Punjab. (HT File Photo)

Based on a tip-off, police had laid a barrier in front of the garbage dumping point in Sector 42-D. Around 5.25 pm, a Hyundai Verna car, bearing a Punjab registration number, was signalled to halt but the driver reversed the vehicle on seeing the police and attempted to flee.

After the police blocked the car’s way, the driver opened the door and tried to run from the spot. But assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, with a police team, nabbed the suspect, along with a polythene carry bag. On his checking the bag, 12.39 gm heroin was recovered. The accused was later identified as Naveen Kumar, 40, a resident of Ferozepur, Punjab.

Police arrested Naveen, who was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

During the course of investigation, Kumar disclosed that he had been smuggling drugs for the last two to three years. He would source the drugs from Ferozepur and sell them in the tricity to earn profits. He further disclosed that he is working in a private finance company.

Panchkula The detective staff of Panchkula police arrested an accused in NDPS case carrying a reward of ₹5,000. The accused was identified as Vijay, alias Badiya, of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. On September 19, 2023, a team of detectives had arrested Gautam of Mauli Jagran with 12.30 gm heroin. He was caught from Panchkula Sector 5 bus stand, based on a tip-off.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 5 police station then. Police had further arrested Vinay of Mauli Jagran, who had told the police that he had purchased the drugs from Vijay. Subsequently, police had announced the said reward on the accused.

Panchkula A 48-year-old woman was arrested for possessing over a kilo of cannabis (ganja) in Kalka. The accused was identified as Neha. Police arrested her near village Seuri around 2.30 pm. The accused tried to flee on seeing the police but was apprehended. On checking her bag, police recovered 1.120 kg of cannabis. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Kalka police station.