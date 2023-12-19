close_game
Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in SBS Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Nawanshahr
Dec 19, 2023 07:12 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police Dr Akhil Chaudhary said on the basis of credible information received from secret sources, inspector Avtar Singh, SBS Nagar CIA in-charge, along with police party during patrolling near railway crossing in Poonia village apprehended a scooter-borne person who was identified as Jaskaranjit Singh and recovered 2-kg heroin along with drug money

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district police nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 2 kg of heroin along with 1.02 lakh of drug money on Monday.

The police also recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.02 lakh of drug money from the possession of the accused.
The police also recovered 1.02 lakh of drug money from the possession of the accused.

Senior superintendent of police Dr Akhil Chaudhary said on the basis of credible information received from secret sources, inspector Avtar Singh, SBS Nagar CIA in-charge, along with police party during patrolling near railway crossing in Poonia village apprehended a scooter-borne person who was identified as Jaskaranjit Singh and recovered 2-kg heroin along with drug money.

In this regard, a case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered.

The SSP said during investigation, it was revealed that the accused was already booked in several cases of drug trafficking.

“During his stay in Ludhiana jail, he met one Raju and remained in contact with him after getting out of jail. After getting bail, he again indulged in illegal trafficking of drugs and supplied heroin bought from Raju,” he said.

