Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Drug peddler held with heroin in Katra

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 04:10 am IST

In view of enhanced security arrangements ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Reasi police has intensified surveillance and checking operations across the district, said a police office

Police on Wednesday nabbed an inter-state drug peddler in Katra town and recovered heroin, a sharp edged weapon and cash from his possession, said officials.

A case under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act and 4/25 Arms Act has been registered at Katra police station. (File)
As part of these proactive measures, a flash checking naka was established at Stadium Road by the police team of Katra police station.

During the naka checking, one suspicious individual coming on foot towards Katra was intercepted. “On his frisking, 4.700 grams of heroin, a sharp-edged weapon (Khokri) and cash amounting to 15,000 were recovered from him” said the officer.

He was identified as Vicky Singh, son of Poppy Singh of Dhuri, district Sangrur in Punjab.

In this regard, a case under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act and 4/25 Arms Act has been registered at Katra police station. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation underway.

The accused is believed to be an inter-state drug peddler, said the officer.

