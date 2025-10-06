Drug peddler’s house demolished in Punjab’s Tanda town

Police demolished the house of a drug peddler, Sarabjit Kaur, in Tanda town of Hoshiarpur district on Monday. The house of a drug peddler being demolished in Tanda town of Hoshiarpur district on Monday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT)

Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Malik said that Sarabjit Kaur, who faces 11 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, is lodged in the local central jail.

The house was built on Waqf Board land with proceeds of drug trade, the police said.

“Executing the orders of the district magistrate, a police team led by SP, Punjab Bureau of Investigation and narcotics, Major Singh, in the presence of a duty magistrate, razed the illegal structure,” Malik said.

The action was taken under the Punjab government’s Yudh Nashian Virudh (War Against Drugs), a campaign launched seven months ago to tackle the state’s drug problem. So far, Punjab Police have registered 20,641 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 31,478 drug smugglers, leading to the recovery of 1359.5 kg of heroin since March 1, 2025.