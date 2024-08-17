Drug peddlers run over bank manager; 2 injured

A bank manager was killed and two others injured after a car belonging to drug smuggling-accused rammed into a motorcycle on the Khera-Chakli Mangan Road, officials said on Saturday. File photo of Kulwinder Singh who was crushed to death by accused of drug peddling at Kheda-Chakli Manga road near Machhiwara. (HT)

They added that there were four occupants in the car at the time of the incident late on Friday night.

On Saturday, the victim’s kin staged a protest outside the Machhiwara police station for two hours, pushing for action against the accused.

The victim was identified as Kulwinder Singh, 29, of Kheda village. The deceased’s friends Sohan Singh and Manmohan Singh were injured in the accident.

The Machhiwara police registered a first-information report (FIR) against four accused, Malkit Singh alias Mantri, his brother Sonu, and their two unidentified aides.

The victim’s protesting kin said Kulwinder received a phone call, informing him that a relative’s car had broken down. He left on his motorcycle towards Chakli Mangan village and was accompanied by Sohan and Manmohan. They said Kulwinder had previously confronted Malkit Singh and his brother Sonu, both residents of Chakli Mangan and alleged drug dealers. They were warned by villagers to stop selling drugs.

While returning from Chakli Mangan to Khada, Kulwinder and his companions were struck by a car allegedly driven by Malkit Singh.

The attackers rammed their car into their bike, which fell on the road. According to the FIR, the accused repeatedly attempted to crush them under the vehicle before fleeing. Kulwinder was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Injured Sohan Singh tol mediapersons that the assailants were “habitual drug dealers”.

Malkit Singh already has drugs cases registered against him at Machhiwara police station and is the prime suspect in this case.

Kulwinder Singh was posted as a manager at a private bank in Samrala. He is survived by his wife and two children. The police have sent his body for a post-mortem. His aides have been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Villagers claimed that Malkit Singh and his brother attacked the youngsters for revenge.

Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 103, 109, 324 (4), 324 (5) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused following a statement by Lakhbir Singh, the deceased’s father.

Earlier, Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Diyalpura and Akali leader Paramjit Singh Dhillon had joined the protest to show support. MLA Diyalpura urged the police to take strict action against the accused.

ASI ‘misbehaves’ with family, suspended

The protesting family members alleged that assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Kumar “misbehaved” with them when he came to speak with them after the incident.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh assured the family that ASI Sanjeev had been suspended and was facing disciplinary action.