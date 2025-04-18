Drug peddlers try to run over cops, manhunt launched

Three drug peddlers late Wednesday tried to run over cops at a check post in Miran Sahib area of RS Pura sector in Jammu district, prompting cops to open fire on their Mahindra Scorpio, said officials. Three drug peddlers late Wednesday tried to run over cops at a check post in Miran Sahib area of RS Pura sector in Jammu district, prompting cops to open fire on their Mahindra Scorpio, said officials. (Representational image)

Acting on a tip-off, police had put up a check post at Siyachak village.

“On seeing the check post, the three drug peddlers tried to run over the cops. They also brandished sharp-edged weapons,” said officials. The policemen chased the vehicle and opened few rounds that hit the tyres, they said.

They said that the drug peddlers left the vehicle and fled away in the cover of darkness.

Police have seized the vehicle, and a case has been registered at Miran Sahib police station.

The three drug peddlers have been identified as Bagh Ali alias Bhagu, Raj Ali alias Bachu Don and Dana.

Over 20 cases of drug peddling and criminal activities stand registered against them in various police stations, said officials.

It is believed that the three drug peddlers were behind gruesome attack on three police officers at Balole Khad in Bari Brahmana on April 10.