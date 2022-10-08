Drug racket busted with arrest of 2 in Tarn Taran

The special task force (STF) of Punjab Police busted a drug racket, being run from jail, with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 5kg heroin in Tarn Taran district, officials said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Mintu Sahota, a resident of Makhu of Ferozepur district, and Mintu of Dharampur village of Ferozepur district, who were working in connivance with Sukhjinder Singh, an inmate of Ferozepur jail.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) of STF (Border Range) Rachhpal Singh said, “The STF received a tip off that two persons Mintu Sahota and Mintu are reaching Tarn Taran to receive a heroin consignment. They were en route to Patti from Tarn Taran, when the STF team installed a naka and nabbed them. On checking, 5kg heroin was found hidden under the car seat.”

An FIR under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against them at the Mohali STF police station.

The AIG added, “During questioning, the accused revealed they were in touch with an inmate of Ferozepur jail.”

The inmate, identified as Sukhjinder, who also belongs to Ferozepur was booked in various criminal cases. He remained in touch with the two accused through a phone he acquired illegally on the jail premises.

He will also be taken into custody on production warrant for interrogation, the AIG said.