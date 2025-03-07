Drug racket in Hoshiarpur central jail: Superintendent suspended

The Punjab government has suspended Hoshiarpur central jail superintendent Baljit Singh Ghumman following intelligence reports of a drug racket being run in the jail. The suspensions order issued by additional director general of police (jails) has also cited ‘several other illegal activities’ for the reason of action against the official. The latter has been asked to remain present at the headquarters in Chandigarh during the suspension period. Representational image.

An inquiry into a brawl between two groups of prisoners in the central jail on February 25 had pointed to a drug racket being operated from the jail with the alleged connivance of the said superintendent. The Hoshiarpur police have been asked to register a separate case in this regard and initiate investigation. A departmental inquiry would also be held against the suspended official, states the suspension order.