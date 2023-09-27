Drug smuggler caught trying to retrieve drone-dropped heroin in Amritsar

A joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police arrested an alleged smuggler, who was on the way to collect a consignment of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone, near Daoke village on Tuesday. With the arrest of the accused, identified as Malkiat Singh of Daoke village, the police have also recovered 700 gm of heroin packed in two plastic bottles and a motorcycle.

Police said one more accused, who was accompanying Malkiat, managed to escape from the spot. “The absconding accused has been identified, but we can’t disclose his identity until he is nabbed,” said Gurinderpal Singh Nagara, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Attari.

The DSP said the arrested accused had already been facing two criminal cases, including that of drug smuggling.

Divulging more, a BSF spokesperson said, “During afternoon hours, our troops noticed an intrusion of a suspected drone near Daoke village. In the meantime, the BSF and Punjab Police party noticed the movement of two suspects. The suspects, after noticing the troops, tried to escape. However, the troops chased and managed to apprehend one of them.”

“Based on revelations made by the apprehended accused, two packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross weight - appx 700 gms) were recovered from the farming fields of Daoke,” he said.

