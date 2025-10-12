Edit Profile
    Drug smuggling accused couple's illegal house demolished in Kapurthala

    The couple is currently facing a total of 17 cases under the NDPS Act, out of which 10 were registered against Singh and seven against his wife

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 5:38 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Kapurthala
    The rural and panchayat development department, with the support of Kapurthala police, on Thursday demolished an illegally constructed house belonging to a couple facing multiple drug smuggling charges in Sechan village.

    The gram panchayat had earlier served three notices to the accused couple, asking them to vacate the encroached panchayat land (HT Photo)
    The gram panchayat had earlier served three notices to the accused couple, asking them to vacate the encroached panchayat land (HT Photo)

    SSP Gaurav Toora said that the accused, Sarabjit Singh alias Babbi, and his wife Jaspal Kaur alias Suman, had encroached upon approximately seven marlas of panchayat land, on which they had built their residence.

    The couple is currently facing a total of 17 cases under the NDPS Act, out of which 10 were registered against Singh and seven against his wife.

    SSP Toora added that police personnel were deployed to provide adequate security during the land possession and demolition drive carried out by the rural development department.

    The gram panchayat had earlier served three notices to the accused couple under Section 34 of the Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, asking them to vacate the encroached panchayat land. However, the couple failed to comply with the notices.

