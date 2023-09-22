Drug-free Haryana cyclothon to reach Panchkula on September 23

The drug-free Haryana cyclothon event, which was flagged off by chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal on September 1, will reach Panchkula on September 23 after passing through various districts in the state. Interested individuals can register themselves on the online portal— uday.haryana.gov.in/AntiDrug_Cyclothon. (HT File)

The theme of the cyclothon is “Ek cycle yatra, nasha mukti ke naam.” Deputy commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan said a group of about 250 cyclists after completing their journey in Ambala district will enter Bagwali village of Raipur Rani block of district Panchkula.

The cyclists will reach Police Line, Moginand, after passing through villages, namely Mauli, Bataud, Barwala, Jalauli, Alipur and ITBP BTC Bhanu and Ramgarh. During its journey, the cyclothon will be joined by the local youths. A culture programme at Yavanika Open Air Theatre, Sector 5, in the evening would be the highlight of the event, he added.

He said on September 24, the cyclothon would be flagged off at 7 am from Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. The cyclothon after covering Sector-20, 12A, Bus Stand Chowk, Shalimar Mall, Bellavista Chowk, Majri Chowk, villages Ramgarh, Billa, Khedi and Pyarewala would enter Yamunanagar on the same day.

Interested individuals can register themselves on the online portal— uday.haryana.gov.in/AntiDrug_Cyclothon. On the basis of registration, participants would get an e-certificate of the event, he added.

