Drugs case: SC to hear Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs on April 26
New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 26 a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
A Bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 26.
The apex court on January 31 had granted protection to Majithia from arrest till February 23 in view of the February 20 assembly polls to contest as a SAD candidate from the Amritsar East assembly constituency. He had surrendered after the expiry of the protection period.
Majithia, a former minister, termed the cases as being politically motivated, contending they had already been investigated by high-ranking police officers.
On March 20, in his first orders to Punjab Police after assuming charge, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reconstituted the four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the drug case against Majithia.
The previous SIT was a three-member team. The SIT was formed to probe allegations against Majithia based on an FIR lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021.
-
Covid fatality reported after 26 days, Ludhiana sees 4 more cases
The district reported its first coronavirus-induced death after a gap of 26 days on Thursday. It was last on March 25 that a coronavirus-induced casualty had been reported in the district. Four fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district. The highest single-day spike had been reported on April 19 when eight fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana. The district's case count has touched 1,09,827, out which 1,07,523 people have recovered.
-
Hours after arrest, drug peddling-accused escapes from police custody in Ludhiana
Hours after his arrest, a person on Wednesday accused of drug peddling escaped from police custody. The accused, identified as Ajay Singh of Mohalla Mai Jeena of Jagraon, was arrested near Sherpura Fatak. Police recovered 100 intoxicant pills from his possession Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh said a case was lodged against the accused under section 22, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at City Jagraon police station.
-
Major fire breaks out at Doraha mill
Raw material and finished goods worth lakhs were reduced to ash after a major blaze broke out at the Kaur Sain Spinning Mill's godown in Doraha on Thursday. The fire broke out at around 8.30am when the unit was operational. However, no casualty was reported as the godown is situated at one side of the factory. The fire fighting operation continued for over nine hours and the flames were doused by 6pm.
-
Ludhiana police rebut SIT probe in 2021 cheating case, file cancellation report in court
Focal Point police station contradicted the investigation report of a special investigation team, led by a joint commissioner of police, and filed a cancellation report in court against an FIR for fraud lodged against an influential builder. The complainant Kuldeep Sharma, 62, of Labour Colony of Gill road, said he was shocked after the police filed the cancellation report in the court on April 12 as he was expecting arguments on the accused's bail applications.
-
Ludhiana | 24-year-old hangs self, woman booked for abetment
Two days after a 24-year-old man was found hanging in the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar's house, the police booked a woman who had allegedly been harassing and blackmailing him for abetment on Thursday. The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics