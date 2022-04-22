Drugs case: SC to hear Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs on April 26

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 26 a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

A Bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 26.

The apex court on January 31 had granted protection to Majithia from arrest till February 23 in view of the February 20 assembly polls to contest as a SAD candidate from the Amritsar East assembly constituency. He had surrendered after the expiry of the protection period.

Majithia, a former minister, termed the cases as being politically motivated, contending they had already been investigated by high-ranking police officers.

On March 20, in his first orders to Punjab Police after assuming charge, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reconstituted the four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the drug case against Majithia.

The previous SIT was a three-member team. The SIT was formed to probe allegations against Majithia based on an FIR lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021.