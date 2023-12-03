Dry but foggy weather on the cards for 2 days in Chandigarh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather for the next few days, along with possibility of moderate to dense fog on Sunday and Monday. Officials at IMD said the weather was likely to remain dry for next few days. However, fog is expected on Sunday and Monday in Chandigarh. (HT file photo for representation)

Saturday saw the maximum temperature rising to 24.9°C from Friday’s 23.5°C, but was still one degree below normal. On the other hand, amid clear skies, the minimum temperature dropped from 11.8°C to 11.6°C, one degree above normal.

Following this, the sky is expected to remain clear for the subsequent three days, when further drop in the temperature is on the cards that will intensify the chill.

Over the next three days, IMD officials anticipate that the maximum temperature will remain around 24°C and the minimum temperature around 11°C.