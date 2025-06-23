Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Dry day in Ludhiana West on June 23

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The liquor shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs run by anyone, even if they are issued different categories of licences for possession and supply of liquor, are also not permitted to serve liquor

Exercising the power conferred under Section 54 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914 and Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the district magistrate Himanshu Jain has declared a dry day in the area falling under the revenue limits of Ludhiana-West assembly constituency and its 3 km adjoining area on June 23.

All concerned authorities and establishments are directed to enforce these restrictions diligently. (HT Photo)
Jain also ordered the closure of country liquor and foreign liquor vends besides no hotel, restaurant, club, bar and other establishment will store/sell/ serve liquor in the area falling within the revenue limits of Ludhiana West constituency and 3 km adjoining area of respective constituency. The liquor shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs run by anyone, even if they are issued different categories of licences for possession and supply of liquor, are also not permitted to serve liquor during the above-mentioned time period during the day.

Jain has also mandated strict compliance with these orders, prohibiting the sale, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the specified areas during the designated periods. All concerned authorities and establishments are directed to enforce these restrictions diligently.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Dry day in Ludhiana West on June 23
Follow Us On