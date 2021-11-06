Dry weather likely ahead in Chandigarh: IMD

The recent spell of dry weather is likely to continue in the coming days as per the India meteorological department (IMD).

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Currently, the north-westerly winds are blowing in the region which is having a cooling effect, reaching up to the speed of 20km/h. It’s also the reason why the air quality improved after Diwali in just a few hours. It is expected that the same winds will make the nights colder in the coming days, while no western disturbances are likely in the region right now.”

The maxim temperature in the city went down from 29.4°C on Thursday to 29.2°C on Friday. The minimum temperature went down from 13.1°C on Thursday to 12.7°C on Friday. This is the first time that the minimum temperature has gone below the 13°C-mark this season.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 29°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 12°C.