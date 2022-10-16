Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / DTO in VB net for taking bribe from overloaded vehicles

Published on Oct 16, 2022 07:22 PM IST

An amount of ₹ 30 lakh has also been recovered from the possession of Haryana civil service officer Subhash Chander, posted as DTO, Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a district transport officer (DTO) for allegedly accepting bribe through private agents from overloaded vehicles passing through Yamunanagar district.

An amount of 30 lakh has also been recovered from the possession of Haryana civil service officer Subhash Chander, posted as DTO, Yamunanagar. He was also having the additional charge of Karnal district.

A bureau spokesperson said Chander was arrested from Karnal on Saturday night. Also, four private agents were arrested earlier, from whom 36.93 lakh have been recovered.

Inspector Sachin Kumar said that the bureau has so far recovered a total of 66.93 lakh from all the accused, including private agents Sandeep alias Sonu, Ankit Garg, Neeraj Gulati and Manik alias Lovely.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Kumar said that they had received a complaint on October 8 from a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the accused officer was taking monthly bribes from different transporters through private agents in lieu of not making challans of overloaded vehicles. ENDS

