Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal dhaba, school wall razed in Kalka

Illegal dhaba, school wall razed in Kalka

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 25, 2023 01:37 AM IST

The team of the Panchkula district town planner office demolished the dhaba as it was operating illegally and an illegal boundary wall of the school

Continuing the drive against illegal structures, a team from the district town planner (DTP) office demolished a dhaba and part of a school in Baad village, Kalka, on Wednesday.

A team from the Panchkula district town planner office demolishing an illegal dhaba in Baad village, Kalka, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A team from the Panchkula district town planner office demolishing an illegal dhaba in Baad village, Kalka, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The team demolished the dhaba as it was operating illegally and an illegal boundary wall of the school. The school management sought time to apply for change of land use (CLU).

The DTP Jaideep said notices were served to these building owners to demolish these illegal constructions, but they failed, so the demolition drive was carried out.

He appealed to citizens not to construct within 30 metres and 60 metres on the sides of scheduled and national highways, respectively, as these are illegal constructions and will be demolished.

He said if any colony was constructed without permission from the director, town and country planning department, Haryana, the DTP office will take action and FIR will also be registered. He urged residents not to purchase shops or houses without CLU/licence so that their money was not wasted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
demolition
demolition
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out