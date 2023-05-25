Illegal dhaba, school wall razed in Kalka

Continuing the drive against illegal structures, a team from the district town planner (DTP) office demolished a dhaba and part of a school in Baad village, Kalka, on Wednesday. A team from the Panchkula district town planner office demolishing an illegal dhaba in Baad village, Kalka, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The team demolished the dhaba as it was operating illegally and an illegal boundary wall of the school. The school management sought time to apply for change of land use (CLU).

The DTP Jaideep said notices were served to these building owners to demolish these illegal constructions, but they failed, so the demolition drive was carried out.

He appealed to citizens not to construct within 30 metres and 60 metres on the sides of scheduled and national highways, respectively, as these are illegal constructions and will be demolished.

He said if any colony was constructed without permission from the director, town and country planning department, Haryana, the DTP office will take action and FIR will also be registered. He urged residents not to purchase shops or houses without CLU/licence so that their money was not wasted.

