Duo on bike stabbed for braking abruptly in road rage incident in Chandigarh

In a violent road rage incident, a motorcyclist and his pillion rider were stabbed by three men, following a confrontation over braking abruptly on the road, in Dhanas on Friday night. Chandigarh Police have arrested one accused, while two others remain at large. (HT)

The victims, Yogesh, 41, a resident of Chaman Colony, and his friend Pinkal Kumar, were attacked near HDFC Bank in Dhanas.

According to police, Yogesh and Pinkal were riding their motorcycle home from Dhanas Bridge. Near Ravidas Gurudwara, a child suddenly cycled into their path, forcing Yogesh to brake abruptly.

Soon after, three motorcycle-borne youths, moving behind them, began arguing with the duo, accusing them of braking suddenly without honking. The confrontation intensified when the three youths later intercepted Yogesh and Pinkal near HDFC Bank, blocked their path and began hurling abuses.

One of the assailants, identified as Kaka Khan, allegedly stabbed Pinkal twice, once on the back of the head and once on the hip, while Yogesh suffered a stab wound to the right ear. The attackers also allegedly issued death threats before fleeing.

Pinkal managed to call the police emergency helpline 112, and locals transported both injured men to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment.

A case was registered at the Sarangpur police station under Sections 118(1), 3(5) and 351(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Kaka Khan and his two unidentified accomplices. Investigation resulted in the arrest of Pawan, alias Tunda, 19, a resident of Kacchi Colony, Dhanas, who is currently in police custody.

Police teams are conducting raids to trace and apprehend the remaining two accused.