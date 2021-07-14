Dushyant announces to set up 5 new ESI hospitals in Haryana

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced to set up five Employees State Insurance (ESI) hospitals in state while the existing hospital in Gurugram will be upgraded to provide affordable treatment to workers and employees of the industrial sector.

Not only this, buildings of two ESI dispensaries will be constructed and ESI hospitals and dispensaries located in ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) buildings in state will be repaired as per requirement, he said after a meeting with the officers of the ESI and labour department.

The minister said the issues of these two departments, which are pending with the central government, were discussed in detail. Officers were directed to follow up all pending issues and get them approved at the earliest so that the labourers in state can avail maximum benefit.

He said a 100-bedded ESI hospital will be built in Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar) for the treatment of industrial workers.

There are many industrial units in Bawal of Rewari district where thousands of labourers work. Keeping in view this factor, a 100-bedded ESI hospital will be built at IMT Bawal.

Dushyant added that the new hospitals will be set up in Sonepat, Hisar and Rohtak as well for which, officers have been directed to identify land.

He said as there are large number of industries in Sonepat, ESI dispensary buildings will be constructed in Badi village (Gannaur, Sonepat) and Rai (Sonepat) for treatment of labourers working there.

He said there is demand for repairs in some ESI hospitals and dispensaries, for which, officers have been directed to get all these projects approved by the central government and get them completed at the earliest.