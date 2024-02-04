Early morning fire ravages 2 plywood showrooms in Mohali; none injured

A suspected short-circuit led to a major fire at two plywood showrooms in Sector 82, JLPL, Mohali, in the wee hours on Saturday. Firefighters rushed to plot numbers 727 and 728 in the area after being alerted at 3 am. A suspected short-circuit led to a major fire at two plywood showrooms in Sector 82, JLPL, Mohali, in the wee hours on Saturday. Firefighters rushed to plot numbers 727 and 728 in the area after being alerted at 3 am. (HT Photo)

It took 20 fire tenders, including two bowsers with a capacity of 9,000 litres each, to douse the flames that majorly damaged Shiva Plywood at plot number 727. However, no one was hurt as the showrooms were closed for the night.

“Our teams were returning from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh where a massive blaze occurred at a factory. A few minutes after we returned, we got a call for another major fire in two showrooms in Mohali. The exact loss is yet to be ascertained. However, no one was hurt. The fire was put out by 9 am,” Jaswinder Singh, fire station officer, Mohali, said.

Showrooms sans fire safety equipment, NOCs

According to sources, both the showrooms were operational without fire no objection certificate (NOC). “There was no fixed firefighting equipment besides sprinklers installed inside both the showrooms. They didn’t take NOC from the fire department for which notices will be issued to the owners of both the showrooms,” a senior officer said.

Ravi, nephew of Shiv Pal, owner of Shiva Plywood, said his uncle was hospitalised after the fire incident in a Sohana hospital. “He is in depression as he has incurred huge losses. We got a call from an unknown number around 3.30 am following which we reached the spot at 4 am”.