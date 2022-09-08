Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra in J&K
The earthquake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills at 7.52 am, officials said. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km.
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported.
Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity had hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region.
-
Arvind Kejriwal to lead ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Haryana’s Adampur today
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will lead a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Haryana's Adampur on Thursday. Kejriwal arrived in Haryana on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is accompanying him. The 'Tiranga Yatra' will start from Kranti Chowk in Adampur, Hisar, the Aam Aadmi Party said. Kejriwal will later address a rally at the Adampur Mandi, the party added. Kuldeep Bishnoi left the Congress and joined the BJP.
-
Weather forecast for Central Vista inauguration looks partly cloudy
Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department forecast said. The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 26C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37C. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 25.8C, and maximum temperature was 37.2C -- three degrees above normal. Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning.
-
Central Vista: 500 dancers set to perform as part of cultural events over 4 days
Five hundred dancers will perform as part of cultural events over four days for the public at to mark the inauguration of the first stage of a refurbished Central Vista in the national capital, showcasing the “spirit of Shrestha Bharat, Ek Bharat”, which seeks to enhance interactions and promote understanding. There will also be a show on freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's life apart from the live music performances.
-
Heavy rain in Bengaluru predicted for next two days: ‘Worst not over…’
With Bengaluru grappling with massive flooding in several parts of the city, the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the “worst is not over yet”, predicting heavy downpour in India's IT capital for the next two days. The weather office said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday, and interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday.
-
Over 1,500 police personnel deployed at Central Vista ahead of inauguration by PM Modi
Over 1,500 police personnel have been deployed for security in the newly revamped Central Vista area ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. A senior official of Delhi Police, aware of the security arrangements, said the area has been divided into eight zones, which will be manned round the clock by eight deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs).
