News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eatery owner who served comedian Kapil booked for violating time norms in Jalandhar

Eatery owner who served comedian Kapil booked for violating time norms in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 02, 2024 05:18 AM IST

A case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against Vir Davinder Singh, owner of ‘Heart attack parantha house’

A parantha stall operator in Jalandhar has been booked two days after noted comedian Kapil Sharma visited his shop in Jalandhar’s Model Town.

The accused was found violating the orders of the district administration of not opening an eatery joint post-midnight. (Representational image)
A case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against Vir Davinder Singh, owner of ‘Heart attack parantha house’.

He was found violating the orders of the district administration of not opening an eatery joint post-midnight.

The shop usually remains open late at night till 2 am and a heavy rush can be witnessed on a daily basis.

Kapil Sharma along with wife Ginni visited Jalandhar on December 29 and shared a picture with the owner on his social media platforms.

Meanwhile, owner Vir Davinder accused police personnel of physical assault before registering the case against him. ‘Heart attack’ parantha stuffed with heavy fillings laced with desi ghee and severed with butter is a popular dish in the region.

