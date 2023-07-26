Chandigarh: ‘CH 01 CR 0001’ goes for 16 lakh

The vehicle registration number “0001” of the CH01-CR series fetched a bid of ₹16 lakh against the reserve price of ₹50,000. The number was sold in an e-auction of fancy numbers by Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Tuesday. In the last auction on May 26, “CH01 CQ 0001” was sold for ₹ 21.22 lakh. (HT Photo)

The number “CH01 CR 0007” was sold for ₹8 lakh, and “CH 01 CR 0009’ got a bid of ₹6.32 lakh. RLA earned a total of ₹1.97 crore from the auction.

In the e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) of “CH01 CR” series, along with re-auction of leftover special and fancy registration numbers of the previous series from July 23 to July 25, 434 numbers were auctioned.

In the last auction on May 26, “CH01 CQ 0001” was sold for ₹21.22 lakh.