EC notice to AAP over Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora’s review meet with Halwara Airport officials

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ludhiana rural district president Harbhupinder Singh Dharour regarding a review meeting conducted by Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora with Halwara Airport officials on April 9, 2024, when the model code of conduct had already come into force. The AAP further stated that no press release was issued by Arora’s office about the visit. (HT File)

The notice stated that Arora had convened a review meeting and issued a press release from his office, urging officials to expedite the project and adhere to a specified timeframe. The EC considers this a violation and has requested clarification on the matter, the notice read.

In the reply, Dharour said that Arora, while passing by the Halwara Airport, had casually stopped there to check the progress of International Airport which was initiated two-three years ago, much prior to the implementation of the code of conduct.

He said that Arora had not laid any new foundation stone, nor had he announced any grant or made any promise. Moreover, no government official was called to the spot and Arora just interacted with the contractor and labourers on site, stated Dharour. The AAP further stated that no press release was issued by Arora’s office about the visit.

Interestingly, AAP district president Sharanpal Makkar, also sent letter to assistant returning officer and stated that while the EC notice mentioned that Arora had visited the airport on April 9, he had in fact visited the airport on April 2.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said, “We have issued a notice regarding the directions of Election Commission of India under the Model Code of Conduct with regards to the review meeting held by MP Sanjeev Arora.”