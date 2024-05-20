EC notice to BJP Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans for ‘threatening’ farmers

Faridkot returning officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar on Sunday issued notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hans Raj Hans in connection with a poll code violation and sought a reply from him within 24 hours on the complaint of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Hans Raj Hans

SKM has accused Hans, who is a Padma Shri awardee, of threatening farmers during a speech at a poll event. Hans, in a video clip that has gone viral on social media, had said that those opposing him would be dealt with after the polling on June 1. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video clip.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kumar said that this action has been taken after receiving a written complaint from the representatives of the SKM regarding ‘provocative’ language used by the BJP candidate.

“Recently, during a poll event at Bihle Wala village in Faridkot, while addressing the gathering, Hans allegedly used language that hurt the sentiments of the farmers,” SKM said in the complaint adding, that they fear the words used by Hans towards farmers may disrupt peace in the area.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also filed a complaint against Hans with the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, the farmer unions continued to protest against the BJP leader on Sunday. The BJP’s poll event in support of Hans was disrupted by the farmers at Mani Singh Wala village in the Faridkot district. BJP leader from Uttarakhand Ajay Rajaur, who was canvassing for Hans, faced the farmers’ ire.