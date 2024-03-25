 EC orders disciplinary action against Amloh SDM for being absent - Hindustan Times
EC orders disciplinary action against Amloh SDM for being absent

Mar 25, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Chandigarh : The election commission (EC) has issued directions to take disciplinary action against the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) of Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib district for being absent from poll duty.

Directions have been issued for taking disciplinary action against Amardeep Singh Thind, the assistant returning officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate, for his absence.

In a statement, Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said the election commission has replaced Thind with Punjab civil services officer Karandeep Singh as assistant returning officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate to ensure smooth conduct of the poll process.

The EC has also asked for a report on the disciplinary action against Thind.

Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / EC orders disciplinary action against Amloh SDM for being absent
